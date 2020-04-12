Marion Swamp Foxes
COACH: Robbie Drose (second year)
LAST SEASON: 7-10
KEY LOSSES: Peyton Britt, Teric Reaves, Charles Hatchell, Justin Bass
KEY RETURNERS: Qua’Liek Crawford, Jakobe Sims, Don Britt, Noah Cribb, Dywantez Charles, Tre Johnson
KEY NEWCOMERS: Roy Hayden, Darious Britt
Marion Roster:
Qua’Liek Crawford (1)
Don Britt (2)
Tre Johnson (3)
Roy Hayden (4)
Kyhiem Bethea (6)
Dawantez Charles (7)
Jakobe Sims (8)
KJ Hughes (9)
Joseph Washington (10)
John Reed (11)
Noah Cribb (12)
Zerian McElveen (13)
Jamon Paige (14)
Charlie Richardson (15)
Darius Britt (16)
Devin Dennison (19)
Jahmier Legette (44)
Rodney Phillips (99)
