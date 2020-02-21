MARION, S.C. – Class 2A All-State junior forward Tonaja Lester scored a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Marion Lady Swamp Foxes to a 78-46 win over Wade Hampton to advance to the third round of the Class 3A state playoff Thursday night.
Lester was productive in the first half scoring 14 points along with 10 points from Keyla Britt and nine points from Mariah Moody to take a 37-27 lead at halftime. Shia Kinard scored 10 points in the half for the Lady Devils.
Lester kept up the pace in the third quarter, highlighting with a bucket and foul shot to increase Marion’s lead 51-31 at the 4:48 mark.
Kimmie Barnes added 17 points for the Lady Swamp Foxes in the win.
Marion improves their record to 26-1 and will travel to Bishop England on Monday for a chance to play in the lower state final at the Florence Civic Center next Saturday.
