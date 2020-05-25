MULLINS — Mullins girls basketball forward Tameisha Lasane and Marion Lady Swamp Foxes guard Keyla Britt are joining forces on the next level as they both signed letters of intent to play at Central Carolina Community College.
The duo held a joint-signing ceremony with family and friends to make the announcement.
Mullins’ Tameisha Lasane joined the varsity team her eighth grade year following a year of middle school basketball.
“Being part of the Lady Auctioneers was a different thing for me from playing at the middle school but it was a good experience for me and I met a lot of good people,” Lasane said. “I made a lot of friendships and it was worth it.”
Lasane led Mullins with eight points in a second-half run in a 41-36 loss to Christ Church in the 2019 Class 2A state championship game. It was the third straight for the Lady Auctioneers that included a win her freshman year.
“The first years when I got here I was essential to winning but not really a big part of it,” she said. “I felt that last year I had to step up to the plate and at state it just hit me to step-up.”
Lasane returned strong for Mullins her senior year.
“I felt I brought a lot of good things to the team because I’m a versatile player,” she said.
Lasane said tried to help her teammates playing in the post and running the guard position along with leadership.
“When the year started I didn’t think I would have to be a leader but after talking with so many people I finally got it through my head that I had to step-up,” Lasane said.
Mullins Coach Myron Gerald said Lasane made an impact for the Lady Auctioneers basketball program.
“Like I told them at the beginning of the season, there aren’t too many players that can say they’ve played in three consecutive state championships and four lower state championships.”
“I’m going to hate to see them leave,” he said. “I’m not one to particular say what I feel but I’m getting to the point now I have to tell them now how I feel about them.”
Gerald said he gets a special affinity for special players.
“Win lose or draw, you can’t ask for too much more from your players,” he said.
Britt played four years of varsity basketball is a three-time All-State selection, earning All Region honor all four seasons.
This past season Britt led the Lady Swamp Foxes to the Class 3A state championship game.
“First and foremost I would like to thank God who’s always first in my life,” Britt said. I knew I would soon be able to write and talk about my accomplishments, wanting to become better and better at basketball and also being able to maintain my skills.”
Britt credited her teammates, coaches and family for the support.
“This is where I want to be in life,” she said. “Doing something I desire and desperately want.”
Britt said she is happy to be playing alongside her best friend in Lasane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.