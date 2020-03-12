MARION, S.C. — Lake View added their second road win in a week, defeating Marion 5-3. Lake View’s Jiqyale Reaves went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Marion’s John Reed went 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBI.
LV 300 200 0 — 5 6 2
M 000 003 0 — 3 2 3
WP: Thomas Skipper (7 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 14 K, 2 BB).
LP: Noah Cribb (4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 2 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: LV: Hunter Herlong 1-4, 2 RBI; Jiqyale Reaves 2-3, 1 RBI; Hunter Tarte 2-3. M: John Reed 1-2. HR, 3 RBI.
