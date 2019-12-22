MARION, S.C. — The Lady Swamp Foxes hosted three days of basketball action at Marion High School during the A&J Christmas Tournament, closing out with an 84-67 win over Hartsville in the championship game.
“Anytime we can get in tough games is good for us because we need those games,” Marion coach Crasten Davis said of playing a tough team in Hartsville. “I’m glad they came to the tournament. That was a tough game and they shoot the ball really well. This made us step-up our game.”
Marion’s Mariah Moody scored a team-high 23 points while teammate Kimmie Barnes added 14 points. Kaniyah Davis provided an impact defensively and also scored 14 points.
Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a game-high 42 points.
Marion opened the tournament with a 89-71 win over Marlboro County, rallying after being down 24-10 in the first quarter. Tanaja Lester scored a team-high 28 while Barnes added 18 points followed by 16 points from Yazmie Howard.
The Lady Swam Foxes followed up with a 29-4 run in the third quarter to beat South Florence 64-30 and advance to the title game. Barnes led 14 points followed by nine points from Howard along with Lester, Moody and Destiny Allen adding eight apiece.
Lester and Barnes were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Marion girls are now the top-ranked team in Class 3A in the latest coaches’ poll and Davis said he is learning that his team has perseverance.
“They love each other and they love to play basketball,” he said. “When you have that as the foundation it makes coaching a lot easier.”
Davis said the team has had a tough start to the schedule going 11-0 playing bigger schools.
“We will be resting,” he said. “I’m going to give them off the rest of this week and then we will start practicing again on Dec. 30.”
Marion will travel to Carolina Forest on Jan. 3.
Prep Round Up: Mullins closes out Crestcom Bank Invitational Tournament experience
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Mullins’ Jen’Lea Nichols scored a team-high 11 points in a 43-30 loss to Parkview (Ga.) in the Kay Yow Division of the CrestCom Bank Invitational Tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center last week.
Although the Lady Auctioneers (3-6, 0-1) were 0-3 in the tournament they gained experience.
Mullins’ Jen’Lea and Nykera Lewis scored a team-high 10 points each in a 64-26 loss to Carrolton (Ga.) in the opener.
Lewis scored a team-high 15 points in the next game against Dorman in a 54-41 loss. Teammate Tameisha Lasane added 11 points.
Mullins will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 6 p.m. Jan. 7.
