MULLINS, S.C. — Creek Bridge STEM Academy won its first game of the season on the road against Palmetto Middle School last week 22-14.
The two teams countered each other with big plays throughout the game.
Creek Bridge’s Latrell Moore and Taymore Owens scored touchdowns for the Warriors while Syree Livingston responded with a touchdown run for Palmetto in the first half.
The Bulldogs rallied from a 16-6 halftime deficit with a touchdown run from Nasir Miles to start the third quarter. Livingston had set up the score with a 50-yard bomb to Noah Sowunmi on fourth and 22.
Creek Bridge secured the victory on the ensuing drive with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Owens to Christian Burnson for the final score.
Both teams end their seasons on the road this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.