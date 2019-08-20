MULLINS, S.C. -- For the past three seasons, Pee Dee Academy has kept Marion County’s football fields and dreams of glory lit up deep into November. And, despite the graduation of a solid senior class, Coach Jonathan King has them looking for more.
The Golden Eagles will have to replace record setting quarterback and three-year starter Jake Lane. However, the squad returns All Pee Dee wide receiver Connor Gasque.
The Golden Eagles enter the season ranked No. 2 in SCISA Class A. Leading tackler and senior linebacker Danny Barker will be expected to lead the unit to hold off opponents from scoring.
“We are anticipating and counting on big contributions from our incoming freshman class,” King said.
This season and the future of Golden Eagles football looks bright as they aim for back-to-back region crowns for the first time since 1991. This year’s conference includes Dillon Christian, Carolina, Myrtle Beach Christian, The King's Academy and Thomas Sumter. The schedule will also include home games versus Robert E. Lee and Dorchester to open the season, and road trips to Colleton Prep, Thomas Heyward and Williamsburg.
The regular season begins on August 30 at home versus the Robert E. Lee Cavaliers.
OFFENSE
For the first time in five seasons, the signal caller at quarterback will see a different face. Caleb Oakley will fill that void and also be at receiver when freshman Hudson Spivey steps behind center. Oakley was named All-Region in 2018 at receiver. National receiver of the year, Connor Gasque returns after a solid junior season which saw him garner All-Region honors.
Freshman Colby Sinclair is a varsity newcomer, which will see totes at running back and time at linebacker. Jacob Rouse and Landyn Tyler are freshmen who will be on both sides of the line.
DEFENSE
On defense, senior Danny Barker returns at linebacker and offensive line. Ryan Forney also returns on defense. Both won All-Region in 2018 for their defensive exploits.
Other key returners include senior Kyle Zeman at kicker, linebacker and running back. Sophomore returnees include Dylan Carter, Zachary Martin and Colton Caulder. Sam Gasque also returns on the defensive line.
Connor Garris is a senior newcomer to the varsity squad, who will be at receiver and cornerback.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Offense
WR Connor Gasque (Sr.)
WR Ryan Forney (Jr.)
WR Connor Garris (Sr.)
WR Hudson Spivey (Fr.)
RB Colby Sinclair (Fr.)
QB Caleb Oakley (Jr.)
LT Sam Gasque (Jr.)
LG Kyle Zeman (Sr.)
C AJ Forney (Sr.)
RG Danny Barker (Sr.)
RT Zachary Martin (Jr.)
Defense
DE Zachary Martin (Jr.)
DE AJ Forney (Sr.)
DT Sam Gasque (Jr.)
OLB Danny Barker (Sr.)
OLB Kyle Zeman (Sr.)
MLB Colton Caulder (Soph.)
MLB Connor Gasque (Sr.)
CB Caleb Oakley (Jr.)
CB Ryan Forney (Jr.)
SS Connor Garris (Sr.)
FS Caleb Oakley (Jr.)
COACH: Jonathan King (6th year, 30-25)
2018 Record: 9-2
Top Returners: WR Connor Gasque, LB Danny Barker
Key Losses: QB Jake Lane, DE Michael Martin
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 vs. Robert E. Lee
Sept. 6 vs. Dorchester
Sept. 13 at Colleton Prep
Sept. 20 at Thomas Heyward
Sept. 27 at Dillon Christian
Oct. 4 vs. The King’s Academy
Oct. 11 vs. Thomas Sumter
Oct. 18 at Williamsburg
Oct. 25 at Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Nov. 1 vs. Carolina