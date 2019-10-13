MARION, S.C. — The Marion Recreation Department hosted youth football action between rival teams at Watsonia Park last week.
It started with the 10-year old teams going down to the wire. Demarie Nichols got Mullins in front with a first quarter touchdown run. Jacaurie Brown responded for Marion on the next drive with a 65-yard touchdown run to tie the score 8-8.
Marion quarterback Joshaun Grant carried his team on a long scoring drive, finishing off with a short touchdown run to take a 14-8 halftime lead.
Nichols led the rally for Mullins with a 40-yard touchdown run with 3:12 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game.
Mullins’ Malik Eaddy recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to give his team a final possession. A touchdown catch in the endzone with 25 seconds left from Keith Bridgett Jr. sealed the stunning win for Mullins 20-14. The team improves to 4-1 while Marion has an impressive 3-2 record to start the season. Both teams will meet again on Oct. 29 in Mullins at 6 p.m.
In 12 year old youth football action, Marion jumped out to an 8-0 lead on their opening possession. However, a pair of touchdowns from Tydrik Bethea and another score from Deyon Ford helped secure a 22-14 win for Mullins to also improve to 4-1 on the season. The team could possibly have been undebated if not for a blown whistle on a live fumble recovery costing them the game-tying touchdown late in the third quarter. Mullins eventually rebounded from the close 16-8 loss to Latta just two days prior.
Mullins and Marion are set for a rematch Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
