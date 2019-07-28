Lumberton, N.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department’s 12-year old all-star team and 2019 state champions continue to roll during the post-season tournaments.

The South Carolina representative in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series won the first game of the Division II Majors Word Series in Lumberton, NC last weekend.

Team South Carolina defeated Florida 17-0.

Teammates Colby Richardson and Miles Trussell combined for the no-hitter.

South Carolina took on Virginia Sunday in the winner’s bracket and won that game 5-2.

Mullins is off to an 9-0 start in tournament play this summer.

Mullins 12U Roster:

Jamison Rogers

London Johnson

Miles Trussell

Hayden Spivey

Colby Richardson

Sheldon Anderson

Chandler James

Landon Nobles

Cameron Vick

Lucas Freeman

Carson Lewis

Ryder Mills

Coaches:

Rodney Rogers

Brad Johnson

Craig Anderson

