Lumberton, N.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department’s 12-year old all-star team and 2019 state champions continue to roll during the post-season tournaments.
The South Carolina representative in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series won the first game of the Division II Majors Word Series in Lumberton, NC last weekend.
Team South Carolina defeated Florida 17-0.
Teammates Colby Richardson and Miles Trussell combined for the no-hitter.
South Carolina took on Virginia Sunday in the winner’s bracket and won that game 5-2.
Mullins is off to an 9-0 start in tournament play this summer.
Mullins 12U Roster:
Jamison Rogers
London Johnson
Miles Trussell
Hayden Spivey
Colby Richardson
Sheldon Anderson
Chandler James
Landon Nobles
Cameron Vick
Lucas Freeman
Carson Lewis
Ryder Mills
Coaches:
Rodney Rogers
Brad Johnson
Craig Anderson