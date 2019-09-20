MARION, S.C. — Marion improves to 5-0 on the season with a 28-12 win over Lake View Friday night.
Saeqwann Mccollough led Marion with three touchdowns in a variety of ways.
Marion quarterback D’Vonte Allen connected on a pass to McCollough, resulting in a 46-yard touchdown to give the Swamp Foxes a 7-0 lead with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
McCollough struck again in the second quarter with a 15-yard fumble return to increase the lead 14-0.
Lake View responded with a 60-yard kick return from Ja’Correus Ford for a touchdown to cut the deficit 14-6 at halftime.
McCollough added a 5-yard touchdown run at the 1:37 mark in the third quarter.
The Wild Gators special teams sparked a fourth quarter rally. Dylan Bullock opened the quarter with a fumble recovery on a Marion punt and scoring the touchdown to cut the lead 21-12.
It was the Marion defense that held firm not allowing a score in their last eight quarters.
The Swamp Foxes defense also scored in all five games of the season. It’s been a key factor in Marion outscoring opponents 157-to-26.
Marion defensive end Antwan Woods helped close-out the game, ending two of Lake View’s fourth quarter possessions with a fumble recovery.
Marion coach Randall state said he was feeling good about his team, adding that they continue to get better.
“We’re going to take a week off then go back to the drawing-board and straighten some of these mistakes,” State said. “We preach defense everyday. We do tackling drills and pursuit drills. These guys just want to prove to Marion that they can win.”
Marion’s Qualiek Crawford led the team with 92 yards rushing on 22 carries and a touchdown. McCollough added 56 total yards.
Marion (5-0) will travel to Dillon in the first game against a region opponent on Oct. 4.
