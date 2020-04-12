MULLINS, S.C. — A pair of Mullins professional women took the time to give back to others during the coronavirus pandemic with the help of several volunteers Sunday.
Nail technician Ginger Williams has been servicing customers for more than 14 years at her mother’s Doris Beauty Salon, which has been operating for more than 30 years on 461 W. Laurel Street in Mullins. Despite having to close the business due to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, Williams along with pharmacy technician Anderia Lewis organized a “Curbside Blessings” drive-thru service to distribute free supplies to the community.
“It’s a drive-thru and its three items of your choice per car,” Williams said. “We’ve had a couple of businesses and individuals to help out with donations.”
Lewis said she was happy to see the response with dozens of cars making their way through traffic selecting three free items ranging from household care to hygiene products.
Williams said she was pleased with the work serving 200 people.
“We started early because it was already a long line,” she said.
Lewis experience on the job is part of the reason why she wanted to address a need in the community.
“We just wanted to give back to the community and let them know we love them during this pandemic,” Lewis said.
Williams said it was out loving where they’re from.
“We’ve had it instilled in us since we were young to try and give back. Sometimes you may not have it and we’re seeing that people are out of work and things are a little difficult right now,” she said. “We just wanted to give a little love to the community to let them know we’re going to get pass this situation.”
It all sparked an interest to respond right away.
“I stand on the principles that you can’t wait on the government,” Williams said. “You must take a stand of taking care of your own community and that’s what motivating us to do so while giving love and support.”
Williams can relate to what others are going through economically.
“Of course if we don’t work, we don’t make any money,” she said. “We’re not able to pretty much see our clients because of social distancing and it has an impact but its okay.”
