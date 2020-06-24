Turner wins Marion County Council District 6 run-off

MARION, S.C. – Robin Turner defeated Michael Hucks in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary run-off election for Marion County Council District 6.
Turner earned 54 percent of the vote. The results will be certified by the Marion County Voter Registration and Election Commission Thursday.
Turner will be unopposed in the November election and will take the helm as the new Marion County Councilman for District 6. Marion County Council chairman Buddy Collins recently announced his retirement from public office after 10 years and will finish his term in January.
