MARION, S.C. – A 17-year old male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, following a drive-by shooting on the 700 block of Gibson St. in Marion Monday night.
Marion Police Chief Tony P. Flowers said officers were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.
The teenager was standing in the yard of a residence when he was shot. A 17-year old was later arrested in connection to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing in the case, he said.
