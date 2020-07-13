MARION, S.C. — Pastor Larry Williams and Tabernacle of God Ministries hosted a food distribution at the Tabernacle of God Food Distribution Center last week.
The event was hosted in partnership with the USDA, who provided a truck load of vegetable boxes. During the morning of the distribution, the Tabernacle of God staff and volunteers implemented a new method of giving by developing a drive-thru. The staff said this safety measure to protect both volunteers and community members as they received the products.
Many community members were served fruits and vegetables with more than 1500 distributions.
Pastor Williams said his team works tirelessly to ensure that Tabernacle of God Ministries and its connected entities serve as a resource and shining light in the community.
“We will continue to do the distributions as long as the Lord allow,” Williams said.
