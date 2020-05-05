MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County Coordinating Council Chairman Rev. Marvin Hemingway along with several volunteers provided another drive-thru service produce pick-up to supply others in need, giving-away boxes of food to more than 300 people outside Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Mullins on Tuesday.
The Marion County Creating Healthy Food Environments BUILD Health Program in partnership with Pee Dee Community Action Partnership, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center, South Carolina DHEC, Health Care Partners South Carolina, Clemson Extension and Harvest Hope Food Bank connects families with fresh fruit and vegetables.
“This is our fifth food-drive for Marion County,” Hemingway said. “We’re giving out food, water and blessed this time to give enough for 12 meals in one box for families.”
Hemingway and the group have spent the past month practicing social distancing, dressed in mask and gloves, doing their part in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have enough for about 375 people today,” Hemingway said. “We’ve had two drives outside at my site, one in Brittons Neck and one for law enforcement and fire departments. We’re going to continue to do this until this pandemic is over.”
Hemingway said the program aims to keep the community healthy
Drive-thru services will be held at First Friendship Baptist Church in Nichols on Thursday May 14 and the Sellers Library on May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.