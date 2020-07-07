MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins native Marcus D. Howard, founder of the Pee Dee Mobile Farmers Market, organized service giving back to his community with the help of volunteers. Pee Dee Mobile Farmers Market presented a free fresh food drive by pick-up service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The event was a relief effort to assist families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had about 300 boxes and we had some extra food that we gave out,” Howard said. “The goal is to make sure that we get our folks access to healthy foods. The goal is to go to different communities in Florence, Mullins, Dillon, Cheraw and Bennettsville to help them make the healthy choice the easiest choice.”
More than 400 cars were provided boxes of contactless produces.
Howard said the giveaway is to support families with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
The organization is partnering with Eat Smart Move More South Carolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank, and the Pick 42 Foundation, Inc. to increase access to healthy food during a difficult time. Senior citizens are strongly encouraged to attend the drive but all are welcomed, he said.
“We’re still working towards making this a brand that folks know and recognize in the community,” Howard said. “I started back in 2016. I’m pretty much trying to figure out ways to make healthy food accessible to people in rural South Carolina.”
Howard said he plans to continue more distributions and also roll-out a mobile bus to visit different communities and offer produce.
“It’s just something different where we want to go to the people,” Howard said. “I think the biggest the thing I’m learning is getting more people to learn about it and get word the out. When the folks hear Pee Dee Mobile Farmers Market, please know that we have some good stuff but more importantly we’re here for you.”
For more information email peedeemfm@gmail.com.
