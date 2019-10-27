PAMPLICO, S.C. — Former Star & Enterprise editor and longtime Pee Dee area journalist Dianne Poston Owens has taken her story-telling ability to new heights, recently writing a book.
“Gathering: Homespun Essays from Beech Tree Lane,” published by Bublish Inc. of Mt. Pleasant, is a collection of 49 short, reflective essays and photographs released on Sept. 17.
For nearly 30 years, Owens has been telling her print and online readers about the world around them, and her, through feature stories and the covering of school board and council meetings. She has won numerous S.C. Press Association awards for her writing.
Born in Lake City, Owens lives in the Hannah community of Florence County. She is an American Revolutionary War and Colonial South Carolina historical re-enactor and a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Owens is a former region editor of the Morning News in Florence, The Lake City News & Post, the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise and The Weekly Observer in Hemingway.
“Gathering: Homespun Essays from Beech Tree Lane,” is available online for purchase through such retailers as amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.
Her flash fiction piece, “Crossing the River,” about Raeford, North Carolina, can be found online at easystreetmag.com.
The synopsis on her book reads, in part, “As an observer and recorder of people, places and things, she understands that every day is a new day, and each day is played out in tandem and in gathering. …” The essays are intended to be read for inspiration and encouragement, Owens said. She also poses questions and offers photographs that allow readers the opportunity to reflect and pause before forging ahead.
“Owens explores what we see, say, and choose, and how we connect to the people we interact with in the ‘communities’ in which we gather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.