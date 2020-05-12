Mullins Walgreens to close in June

MULLINS, S.C. – The Walgreens pharmacy along W. McIntyre St. in Mullins will be closing next month.
The location’s final day of operation will be June 11, according to a sign on the door.
The sign informs customers that their prescription records are available at the CVS Pharmacy across the street at 236 W McIntyre St.
Mullins Mayor William “Bo” McMillan called it a devastating blow to the city but will look for ways to replace the loss and make good use of a premium piece of property.
“I’ve made phone calls to Walgreens headquarters yesterday and today,” McMillan said. “Just trying to get some answers on if they can delay it or reconsider it.”
McMillan said he felt he had to do something to try and keep the store in Mullins.
The store has been in operation for more than a decade. The closure is the result of an August 2019 announcement of the closing of approximately 200 U.S. stores.
According to the document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission website, the move to close stores follows “a review of the real estate footprint in the United States.”
McMillan said based on what he has heard from the public, many like going to the store.
“It’s one of the best locations in town,” McMillan said. “I want to see if we can get it marketed for somebody else to come in. It’s a fantastic building and I think somebody will jump on that location.”
