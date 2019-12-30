MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a woman found inside her home on Pat Mar Square Sunday night.
Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray responded to the scene after 11 p.m. Additional information will be released when family is notified, he said.
Mullins Police Chief Michael Bethea said officers are seeking a person of interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.