MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins native and alumni of Palmetto High School class of 1961 graduate Sen. Joyce Davis Waddell returned home to speak at the annual Friends and Alumni Association of Palmetto High School Black Achievement Awards Banquet last week at Mullins High School.
Waddell was first African American woman elected to serve in the Senate from Mecklenburg County.
“We dreamed of an integrated school,” She said. “As we go back to when we were in school. It was all black but we learned. We had a dream about integration and equality. People offend asked did we get a good education at Palmetto? I must say yes because we had great teachers who cared.”
Waddell said during segregation all black schools had little resources and had to wait until all white schools were finished with text books.
“We survived in spite of,” she said. “Our teachers had to make do and they did. We dreamed of a better day. We dreamed of equality.”
Waddell encouraged others to continue to dream.
Waddell earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from South Carolina State University, a Master of Science Degree from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, a Master of Education Degree from UNC Charlotte, Master of Arts Degree from Appalachian State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She worked in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System for more than 21 years before being elected to the North Carolina State Senate, representing District 40.
The last graduating class of Palmetto High School celebrates their 50th reunion this year. Friends and Alumni Association of Palmetto High School raised more than $50,000 through activities last year. The group has been gathering to promote pride and awareness along with support for the public school system by raising scholarship money.
Several Mullins High School seniors were honored during the event.
The 2020 Palmetto Scholarship recipients are Saryia Williams, Alexia Vereen, A’Keem Gurley and JaHaven Phillips.
Palmetto Athletes awarded are (cheerleaders) Annasti Chandler, Tenia Sanders, (volleyball) Antionette Reed, Kimberlynn Stanley, (football) Marcus Chandler, Russell Dowley, Jordyn Smith (baseball) William Graves, (softball) Ja’Kayla Bessant, (basketball) Tameisha Lasane, Antionette Reed, C.J. Gilchrist, Tyler Sainvil, Sammy Pressley, Shaquan Gordon and JaHaven Phillips.
