MULLINS, S.C. — TNT Ministry for Christ organizer Rev. Timothy Hayes was joined by several volunteers last week hosting a drive-thru feeding service for the public in Mullins.
It was the second distribution this month at the Flea Market along West McIntyre St., donating more than 300 boxes of food to the community.
Rev. Hayes said the ministry is a partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank to feed families.
“It’s just a nonprofit organization,” Rev. Hayes said. “I was seeking help for a building for a homeless shelter but for the last two years the lord laid it on my heart to go ahead and start giving out food. I partnered with Harvest Hope Food Bank and they have been helping me to do this.”
Rev. Hayes said two feeding events were held last year in August and November.
“It will be another few months before we do it again,” he said. “We were able to give away food for the past two weeks.”
Rev. Hayes said he was thankful to have his family help out with the distribution as volunteers.
“I’m constantly trying to be that help for individuals out here until I’m able to build,” he said.
