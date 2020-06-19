MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Councilwoman Harriet Jo Sanders died at the age of 78 Wednesday. Sanders served 14 years on council and was re-elected on Nov. 2018.
Born in Oklahoma, Sanders lived in Mullins for more than 40 years. She was the owner and operator of Ohara’s Restaurant Bed and Breakfast for the past 25 years.
“We try to make everybody feel at home like grandma’s house,” Sanders said of the local business.
Her love for cooking included time catering, hosting and supporting community events.
Sanders responded in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence feeding S.C. State Guard Engineer Detachment, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, National Guard, Department of Transportation and volunteers as they assessed damage in the area.
“I just feel like if everybody could give a little we could all get through things like we just went through,” Sanders said in a previous interview.
Sanders served Mullins City Council District 2 and was a long time member of the Recreation Department Committee. She played an active role in the community and also shared her story as cancer survivor. Diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1998, Sanders described her bout with cancer, which included nine months of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Sanders said she was in remission for one year before the cancer returned, leading to nine more months of chemotherapy.
“Any way I’m here! I’m cooking and when I go to bed at night I tell God tomorrow let me bring love, laughter and sunshine into someone’s life,” she said. “And you can survive with enough prayer.”
A drive by visitation was held at Ohara's Restaurant on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.