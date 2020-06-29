Mullins City Councilman Woodberry announces bid for Mayor

MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins City Councilman Robert L. Woodbury announced last week his intention to run for Mayor in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
“I am running for the office of Mayor of the city of Mullins and I believe wholeheartedly that it’s time for change and it’s time for leadership that inclusive of all the residents of Mullins,” Woodberry said. “I’m excited about it and what we can as a community and I’m excited overall for the future of Mullins.”
Woodberry is currently serving his first term on Mullins City Council. The married father of three daughters has served as the pastor of House of God Church for the past 10 years and he is one of the founders of the Mullins Community Dream Center, an afterschool and summer enrichment program for youth that also provides adults with a place to learn technology, access to various seminars and community co-working space.
“I ask that everyone goes out and voice their desire for change by voting for me on Nov. 3,” he said.
Woodbury said he has been a supporter and advocate of issues that the citizens of Mullins care about. Issues that include dilapidated housing, drainage and sewer problems, increased city employee wages, public safety, department funding and equipment, along with Mullins’ first Swift Water Operations Team for search and rescue.
As mayor, Woodbury said he will be committed to working with the Mullins City Council to ensure there is unity in the community, transparency in the government, and economic growth.
