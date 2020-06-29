Mullins City Councilman Woodberry announces bid for Mayor

Weather Alert

A COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL LEAD TO ELEVATED HEAT INDEX VALUES RANGING FROM THE MID 90S TO NEAR 100. THE YOUNG, ELDERLY, AND THOSE SENSITIVE TO HEAT ARE AT RISK FOR HEAT ILLNESS SYMPTOMS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE TODAY, ESPECIALLY BETWEEN 10 AM AND 6 PM. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO THE EARLY MORNING OR EVENING HOURS. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AIR-CONDITIONING, AND STAY OUT OF THE SUN. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.