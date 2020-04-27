MULLINS
McCormick Elementary staff greeted students as outside their homes as they paraded Mullins neighborhoods last week.
Teachers displayed banners and colorful balloons while playing music and sounding the horns waving to students remaining home for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said the parade was to let the students know they were missed to encourage them to keep learning.
