MARION, S.C. — Standing before the restored Marion High School that now serves as the Marion County School District’s Central Services Offices, Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea presented the valedictorians and salutatorians of all three Marion County high schools to the Marion-Mullins Rotary Club to be awarded a scholarship for their accomplishments.
Rotary Club President Jakob Kennedy presented a $1,000 scholarship check to the scholars.
“When these students leave Marion County for college, we want them to know there are a lot of people back home who believe in them and their abilities,” Kennedy said to a gathering of Rotary members and family of the scholarship awardees. “We also want to show everyone in the community the Rotary Club of Marion-Mullins is a group of action with people who believe we profit most when we serve best.”
Scholarships were awarded to:
Reagan Atkinson, Valedictorian for Marion High School, attending University of South Carolina Honors College and majoring in English and Psychology with a minor in Neuroscience.
Payton Hufford, salutatorian for Marion High School, attending the University of South Carolina and majoring in nursing.
Maegan Graham, valedictorian for Mullins High School, attending Francis Marion University as a pre-nursing major.
Alexia Vereen, salutatorian for Mullins High School, attending Winthrop University for a degree in English Education.
TJ Smith, valedictorian for the Pee Dee Academy, attending Clemson University and majoring in Biology.
Savannah Collins, salutatorian for the Pee Dee Academy, attending Francis Marion for a degree in Veterinarian Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.