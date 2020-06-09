Marion, S.C. – A Marion man wanted by the Marion Police Department for murder was arrested in Ohio on Monday.
Marion Police Department Chief Tony P. Flowers said Derrick Rashon Buxton, 26, of Marion was arrested in Franklin County, OH. Buxton is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 18-year old Darrius Malik Ellison on April 10 in Marion.
Buxton is also charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, Flowers said. He is currently being held in Franklin County awaiting an extradition hearing.
