MARION, S.C. – Sally Brice and a local knitting group of more than 20 women organized a successful mission to help children in times of need. The group visited the Marion Police Department Tuesday, donating more than 50 crotchet comfort blankets.
“These women are quality women from Marion and it’s also a monument to how older people can contribute to their community,” Brice said. “It’s for comfort. We thought they could just hold onto it and it would be a gift from the police officers.”
Mayor Ashley Brady called it a fantastic idea.
“It takes about 20 to 25 hours knit these blankets and this is fantastic,” he said. “It’s a lot of love and they take the extra step to have it blessed by a priest. A blanket like this will be a tremendous help.”
The blankets were donated following a blessing from Rev. Michel Bineen Mukad.
Marion Police Chief Tony P. Flowers said donations mean a lot.
“It’s a great idea,” he said. “Our officers come in contact with children and it’s something for the kids and comfort thing they can clutch onto. It’s an excellent idea and we really appreciate it.”
Flowers said the blankets will be in all patrol vehicles.
“It knocks down those walls between law enforcement and the victims,” he said. “Officers will be able to give them to children to help provide comfort through traumatic experiences.”
