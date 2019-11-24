Marion County war veterans speak at American Legion Post 82

NICHOLS, S.C. — Three Marion County war veterans spoke to the Nichols American Legion Post 82 during their fall meeting on Nov. 6 to begin local Veterans Day observances for the holiday.
U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Ronald Collins, Korean War veteran Euel Shelley and C.P. Mincey, a U.S. Navy gunner in World War II, told about their experiences serving in wartime. Collins and Mincey are from the Gilchrist Road area outside Mullins and Shelley is from Nichols.
All three men are retirees and they all said they took great pride in serving their country as young men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.