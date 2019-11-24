Marion County war veterans speak at American Legion Post 82

U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Ronald Collins, Korean War veteran Euel Shelley and C.P. Mincey, a U.S. Navy gunner in World War II were the keynote speakers at the Nichols Post 82 American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary fall meeting on Nov. 6.

 Photo by Elizabeth Walker

NICHOLS, S.C. — Three Marion County war veterans spoke to the Nichols American Legion Post 82 during their fall meeting on Nov. 6 to begin local Veterans Day observances for the holiday.

U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Ronald Collins, Korean War veteran Euel Shelley and C.P. Mincey, a U.S. Navy gunner in World War II, told about their experiences serving in wartime. Collins and Mincey are from the Gilchrist Road area outside Mullins and Shelley is from Nichols.

All three men are retirees and they all said they took great pride in serving their country as young men.

