The 32nd annual Marion County Veterans Day parade is set for Saturday Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

 (STAR & ENTERPRISE/NAEEM MCFADDEN)

MULLINS, S.C. — Marion County will celebrate the 32nd annual Veterans Day activities in Mullins Saturday. The honor to veterans starts with a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. followed by a program and luncheon honoring veterans at Mullins High School.

Organizer and Marion County Veterans Affairs Office Director Gloria Evans thanked supporters from the community and sponsors.

Marion High School Principal Daris Gore will be the keynote speaker for the event. Gore is an U.S. Army veteran.

For more information call 843-423-8255.

