MULLINS, S.C. — Marion County will celebrate the 32nd annual Veterans Day activities in Mullins Saturday. The honor to veterans starts with a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. followed by a program and luncheon honoring veterans at Mullins High School.
Organizer and Marion County Veterans Affairs Office Director Gloria Evans thanked supporters from the community and sponsors.
Marion High School Principal Daris Gore will be the keynote speaker for the event. Gore is an U.S. Army veteran.
For more information call 843-423-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.