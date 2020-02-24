Marion County unveils new election machines

MARION, S.C. — Marion County Voter Registration office unveiled a new election machine to be used starting with the South Carolina Democratic Primary on Feb. 29. Up to 93 of the new state-mandated voting machines will be at all polling locations.
Marion County Voters Registration and Election Commission Director Teresa Moody conducted a test at the office of the voting system, extending an invitation for the public to attend.
“We wanted to make sure it’s scanning and reading the ballots like it’s supposed to do,” Moody said. “The ballot marker device prints the ballot and to have it counted voters have it scan. You still will go in your polling location and sign-in at the table, the only thing different now is they will you give a ballot. The next steps are still touchscreen selections.”
The state election commission announced in June the new Election Systems and Software (ES&S) DS200ExpressVote system.
Moody said the counted votes drop-down into a sealed ballot box that is returned to the office by poll managers.
State officials will randomly selected voter registration offices and precincts for hand-count audit processes.
“We would have to hand-count those selections and make sure it matches-up with exactly what comes up on that tape,” she said.
Moody said the office is prepared for the transition.
“We’ve been out all over the county to Brittons Neck, Marion and Mullins,” she said. “Everybody liked it at our presentations for it. We had no complaints so far.”
Moody said it will be a busy year for elections.
