MARION, S.C. — The Marion Chamber of Commerce, Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and many other community partners started their annual tour of third grade classrooms in Marion County to distribute the book, Francis Marion and the Legend of the Swamp Fox by Kate Salley Palmer.
It’s the 10th year third graders received the book. To date, over 3,600 copies of the book have been distributed.
Marion County School District Special Projects Officer, Deborah Wimberly, took time to share information with classes about Francis Marion in the area during the American Revolution.
Marion Chamber Director Cindy Rogers said the project has had a two-fold impact; impressing the importance of reading and giving the young people a sense of how important their county was in the history of the nation.
“The children look forward to our visit every year and absolutely love this book,” Rogers said.
Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, MUSC Health, Robert E. Lee Attorney’s office and Sheriff Brian Wallace all came to help give out copies of the book. Schools receiving the book included Marion Elementary School, Creek Bridge STEM Academy, McCormick Elementary School, Pee Dee Academy and Mullins-Marion Christian School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.