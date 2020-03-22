Marion, S.C. — Marion County senior high students Payton Hufford of Marion High School, Bailee Marie Elvington of Pee Dee Academy, and Alexia Imani Vereen of Mullins High School were the 2020 winners of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens essay contest.
Vereen’s essay took top honors as the county-wide winner and her essay will move forward in the state competition.
Marion County’s American History Essay winner was Jalaysia Malay Gurley, eighth-grader from Johnakin Middle School.
Gurley’s essay was written on the national contest’s theme, The Voyage of the Mayflower, and was written in journal style.
The Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter, NSDAR, serving the Mullins and Marion communities, sponsors the annual essay contests.
The NSDAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
For information about the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter, contact Regent Dianne Owens at 843-687-8438.
