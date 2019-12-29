MARION, S.C. — Nearly 100 children were treating to a Christmas shopping spree at Walmart in Marion last week. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office gathered for the 4th Annual Shop with a Cop event purchasing gifts for more than 70 children.
Law enforcement officers from multiple departments along with sorority members from the AKA Inc. Cluster 7 helped with chaperoning and helping kids find items in the store.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said he couldn’t think of a better way to get into the Christmas spirit.
“I can tell you that this one of the events we look forward to every year,” Wallace said. “All you see is smiles down the aisles. I don’t know whose smiles are bigger, the deputies or the children.”
Wallace said thankful to sponsors and the volunteer support.
AKA Cluster 7 Coordinator Andrea Favor said they were happy to help out.
“We partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to try and help the children to shop,” she said. “We have about 16 of us helping and they’re from the Marion County area, Florence and even Lake City.”
Wallace said he appreciated the help keeping up with the children shopping.
“It’s a job keeping up with all of them,” Wallace joked. “We partnered with folks to help team-up with the officers. Some even helped just by hearing about it.”
