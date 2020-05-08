Marion County Sheriff’s office charges Florence man with murder

MULLINS, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Zachir Devaugnte Shyhiim McCall, 23, of Florence for the murder of O'neal Gerald Friday.
The charge is connected to the murder of 45-year old O’Neal Gerald Jr. on Hendley Court in Mullins on April 6.
McCall was also charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is in custody at the Marion County Detention Center.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8216.
