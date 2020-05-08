Marion County Sheriff’s office charges Florence man with murder

Weather Alert

...FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR INLAND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA... DRY AND BREEZY WEATHER IS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON WITH RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS FALLING INTO THE UPPER 20S WITH WIND GUSTS UP TO 25 TO 30 MPH. GIVEN THAT THE SURFACE GROUND CONDITIONS ARE DRY PER LOCAL FIRE OFFICIALS, AN ENHANCED FIRE DANGER IS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING AND OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITIES ON WHETHER YOU CAN BURN. IF YOU DO, YOU ARE ADVISED TO USE EXTREME CAUTION. &&