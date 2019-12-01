MULLINS, S.C. — Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were on the streets for a generous reason during the holiday last week. Thanks to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Rep. Lucas Atkinson and the Robert E. Lee Law Firm, residents were treated to Thanksgiving dinners.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace the team effort started last year.
“We delivered 350 plates,” Wallace said.
The deliveries were made with the help of the local housing authority.
“We were able to get the meals over to Marion County through Helping Hands of the Pee Dee,” Wallace said. “To have that meal and see the joy and happiness on their faces getting a hot meal touches our heart.”
Wallace said he was also happy to help provide some company for those that might’ve been lonely during the holiday.
The food deliveries included local law enforcement.
Rep. Atkinson said it was a pleasure to work with the group and thanked the volunteers for making sure citizens had a warm cooked meal.
