Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man connected to guns stolen from Mullins Wildlife Action Inc.

MULLINS, S.C. — The Marion County Sheriff’s announced the arrest of Todd Charles Bryant, 46 of Mullins on a charge of second degree burglary Friday.
Bryant is accused of breaking into the Wildlife Action Resource Center at Fork Retch Wildlife Refuge.
The Wildlife Action Inc. offered a $2,000 reward on April 24, adding that “thieves targeted the guns used for children’s hunts and summer camps as well as display items that friends and supporters donated over many years.” The items included shotguns, rifles and revolvers including some unusual models such as the 1853 Enfield 53 caliber black powder muzzleloader and Henry Arms Gold trigger 22 caliber lever action.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said most have been recovered.
Wildlife Action Inc. thanked the MCSO.
