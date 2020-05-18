MARION, S.C. — Marion County School District seniors along with teachers from Johnankin Middle School, Marion Intermediate School and Easterling Primary School celebrated graduates with a parade down Main Street Marion last week.
Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea helped to lead the parade route with the city of Marion Police Department and Marion Fire Department through downtown as a crowd cheered and held up signs while practicing social distance.
