Marion County Progress Inc. hosts 2019 Industry Appreciation

MARION, S.C. — The 2019 Industry Appreciation Event was held at the Marion County Economic Development office last week. The event featured more than 90 local officials and representatives from 11 of industries in the county.
The event was held to honor the 21 Marion County industries that employ more than 1,500 people. It was hosted by Marion County Progress, a private sector membership-based organization dedicated to economic development in our county.
Marion County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Julie Norman said she was proud to have these industries, old and new, call Marion County home.
Others can join Marion County Progress by contacting the Economic Development office at 843-423-8235.
