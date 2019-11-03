20191106_mse_news_Marion Man arrested_P1

Kevin Bryant Johnson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Kevin Bryant Johnson, age 41, of Mullins on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators said Bryant solicited a minor for sex and disseminated sexually graphic material to a minor.

Johnson was arrested on Oct. 30. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age twelve a felony offense punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

