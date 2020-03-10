MARION, S.C. -- Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group hosted a community meeting at the Door of Hope Christian Church last week to share information on a variety of topics.
More than 70 people attended the event where officials discussed storm relief efforts, minority affairs and the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census.
South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs community outreach coordinator Tim McCray talked about the Oct. 1 REAL ID law that will bring changes to South Carolina driver’s licenses and identification cards.
“We partner with different agencies and my job is to go around to our communities and talk about our initiatives,” McCray said. “The Census is a big push and we wanted to partner and get the word out.”
McCray said he wanted the crowd to be aware of what is going on in their communities and share information.
Linda Phillips discussed the latest Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group efforts.
“What we’re doing is trying to assist as many of the citizens of Marion County as we possibly can,” she said. “What we are doing at this time is directing and helping as much as we can with those having issues with their housing.”
More than a dozen Care Center volunteers are the first Official American Red Cross Organized Group in the history of Marion County.
Marion County Long Term Recovery Group board chairman Bishop Michael Blue one of the main reasons for the gathering was to also to work together.
“Sometimes we work better when we know that we are not by ourselves,” he said. “It keeps us a little more motivated and a little more encouraged.”
Blue said everyone is doing something constructive and the gatherings are part passing along the information gathered.
South Carolina Partnership Specialist for the 2020 U.S. Census Shawntelle D. Matney spoke to the group on efforts to help with a complete count in the area.
“This is our community and we are responsible for assuring that we get our people counted,” Matney said. “This particular program is really about you. This undertaking is so massive that we can’t do it ourselves.”
Organizer Ogleretta D. White along with members of the Marion County Complete Count Committee shared information on plans to promote participation for the 2020 U.S. Census.
For more information visit 2020census.gov.
