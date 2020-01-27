MARION, S.C. — Marion County Progress Inc. will hosts its 2020 Economic Outlook Dinner at the Academy for Careers & Technology Thursday at 6 pm at the Academy for Careers & Technology.
Marion County Economic Development Director Julie Norman said the event highlights some of the accomplishments of the year and a look ahead.
“We have a lot of people in this county that cares about economic development and the county’s future,” she said at last year’s event. “I’m proud to call a good many of them part of my team.”
For more information call 843-423-8235.
