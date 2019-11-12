Marion County Economic Development moving forward with Beneteau Tech project

MARION, S.C. — Marion County economic development is riding a wave of momentum as the unemployment dropped from 4.3 percent in August to 2.7 percent.
“There are a lot of people hiring right now in the area,” Marion County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Julie Norman said. “There are only 357 unemployed people.”
Norman said the partnership with Groupe Beneteau is prepared to launch on January 13, 2020.
“There is a very specific process people have to go through to get into Beneteau Tech,” she said. “The first step is taking a tour to see if you want to work there.”
An Open House tour will be held on Thursday Nov. 21 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Both of them are for the public,” she said.
Norman said the program is looking to add to the employment numbers and possibly help those looking for a better job.
“They’re going to get certificates and the skills that they need,” Norman said. “They’re going to have formidable credentials they can take anywhere when they get done with this training and they also get a $500 stipend when completed.”
Norman said the program is looking to start with 12 to 15 people.
Norman said applicants will undergo drug-screen and background checks along with silver level in work-skills program. The program will be a three-week period that includes covering forklift training, safety, basic hand-tools and first-hand look at the operation at Beneteau. The program requires no absences.
Norman said the program is also designed to find the right people for the job. The first class will start on Jan. 13.
Beneteau is one of the largest sailboat manufacturers with more than 30 years of operation in Marion. The France based company has been in business since 1884. Manufacturing employees are skilled in the areas of fiberglass, woodworking, building construction, engine installation, wiring, assembly, quality inspections, warehouse, shipping, power tools, and administrative support.
For more information call 843-629-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.