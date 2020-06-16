Marion County Economic Development delivers thermometers to local industries

MARION, S.C. — As efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 continue, FEMA has allocated a specific number of Non-contact Infrared Thermometers (NCIT) to each state for private-sector use.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) has provided NCITs to each county economic development office on a per capita basis. Per FEMA guidance, these thermometers are for private-sector businesses with a high degree of person-to-person interaction.
Marion County Economic Development Director Julie Norman delivered 18 thermometers to select Marion County industries last week.
“There are more coming,” Norman said. “We gave out to all of our industries and then when the next batch comes we will give them out to the businesses that have the most contact with people.”
Norman said the initiative is not intended to supply 100 percent of all businesses’ needs. Workplaces with unmet needs may need to pursue, independent of the federal government, the acquisition of additional thermometers.
“However, this initiative is recognition of the critical role the private sector plays in disease control and mitigation,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.