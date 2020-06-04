MARION, S.C. — Marion County Council Chairman Buddy Collins recently announced his retirement from public office after 10 years, leaving up for a grabs a Marion County Council District 6 seat that will be heavily contested on the Democratic Primary Election on June 9.
Michael Hucks, served two terms as a member of the Marion County Board of Education and is on the ballot.
Chad Page is a U.S. Navy veteran now serving six years in law enforcement and as a fire fighter that is on the ballot.
Matthew R. Small has earned an endorsement from Collins on the ballot.
Robin Turner rounds out the list of contenders for District 6.
Marion County Council District 1 incumbent John Q. Atkinson is seeking reelection. He has served 30 years on council as is a former board member of the S.C. Association of Counties.
Leroy Tart Jr. will be the challenger for District 1.
Marion County Councilman for District 2 Oscar Foxworth will be running for his second term against Danny Ray Turner Jr.
Marion County Councilman for District 4 Allen Floyd is unopposed in his bid for reelection.
