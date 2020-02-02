MARION, S.C. — Marion County Council honored a pair of community leaders with resolutions of appreciation during last week’s meeting.
Marion County Attorney Charles L. “Chuck” McLain III began the evening with a presentation to the family of the late Rev. John Quenlen Duncan, also known as Dr. Elder Michael Fogan.
“We honor Dr. Michael Fogan for all of his achievements and dedication,” McLain said.
Duncan, 56, died in March 2019 after years of community service. The Pastor of New Beginnings Temple of Praise worked in public education, volunteer and was a longtime poll manager helping with local elections. The Marion High School graduate was a father and grandfather married to Dr. Deloris Duncan.
“We thank you for taking out the time to remember the legacy of late Elder Dr. Michael Fogan,” she said. “As a church family we are stronger together. It is our desire to first honor God and to also remain and hold on to his legacy of love and his legacy of service to not only Marion County but surrounding counties.”
The Marion County 4-H Program Agent Sharon Grice was also honored for her contributions to the community. The Rains-Centenary High School graduate earned her degree from South Carolina State University leading to Grice serving more than 30 years with Clemson Extension Service before retiring.
Grice is a member of St. James A.M.E. Church and a member of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority.
Through her work, Grice sponsored Katie’s Project, which provided free gowns and accessories for prom. She also helped as coordinator for the Reaching Individual Students of Excellence (RISE) mentoring program.
“I really thank the Council for recognizing me and honoring me,” Grice said. “I always said that I loved my job with Marion County 4-H Program and you all have supported me to be able to do some of those things.”
Grice said she loves the kids of Marion County and thankful for the support.
Marion County Councilwoman Elista H. Smith said Rev. Fogan was like a brother to her and had an impact on the county.
Smith also thanked Grice for all she does on behalf of the county.
