MARION, S.C. -- Marion County Council declared a state of emergency for a period of 60 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant threat to citizens Tuesday.
Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said officials continue to monitor the situation.
“We enacted that and just preparing ourselves as we continue to monitor everyday the status of the virus,” Harper said.
The Marion County Council meeting for next Thursday has already been cancelled.
“We will be holding one council meeting a month and at this point studying the possibility of streaming that online,” he said.
Harper said no changes have been made to staffing and have brought in extra staff to help with cleaning and disinfecting.
“We haven’t closed the administration building but we do encourage people to conduct business by phone, mail or online,” he said.
Harper along with the Emergency Management have the added responsibility of implementing the duties and functions assigned in the county emergency operations plan, which allows for the immediate procurement of supplies, services and construction along with working closely with federal, state and utility officials.
Harper said he is also in continuous contact with the hospital to stay on top of issues.
For more information www.marionsc.org.
