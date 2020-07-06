Marion County Coordinating Council helps Marion County Library expand WiFi access

Marion County Coordinating Council Chairman Rev. Marvin Hemingway presented a $4,800 check to The Marion County Library System to expand WiFi access in Marion County.
Hemingway said the funds from a Blueprint for Health grant will support the circulation of 10 wifi hot spot devices that will be available to Marion County Library patrons for a week at a time.
Director Holly Evans said it will be able to connect many separate electronic devices to the internet in their own home.
“It is our hope that this will make it easier on individuals with limited transportation and no access to technology to access online resources,” she said.
Hemingway said due to the coronavirus pandemic there was a need to allocate funds for pressing relief efforts.
“Supporting the library’s wifi project will help people who have limited internet to access needed information and resources,” he said.
