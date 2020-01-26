BRITTONS NECK, S.C. — Marion County celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. last week with a pair of marches and service events.
The Britton’s Neck Community held its 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration sponsored by the Deacon Clyde Graves Foundation for Community Service. The March began at Bethel AME Church and concluded at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Organizers said there were a total of 118 participants at the program, many of whom were young adults and teenagers. The program consisted of several special presentations, songs of praise and comments from county elected officials.
The Keynote address was given by Rev. D.N. (Dylan) McNeil, Youth Pastor at the House of God Church in Centenary. Other speakers included Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, Marion County School Board member Levant Davis, Marion County Councilman Tom Shaw and Mr. Deon Taylor, chairman of the Marion County Democratic Party.
More than 100 people got the morning started in the city of Marion for the seventh annual Unity Walk in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at the parking lot of the Marion United Methodist Church. Police escorted the procession of motor vehicles to The Door of Hope Christian Church for a service.
