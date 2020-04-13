Marion County ACT Sports Medicine program donates to hospital staff fighting coronavirus

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... EASTERN GEORGETOWN COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... HORRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... SOUTH CENTRAL MARION COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 900 AM EDT. * AT 815 AM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER GREEN SEA, OR 16 MILES SOUTHEAST OF MULLINS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 65 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MYRTLE BEACH, CONWAY, NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, GEORGETOWN, DEBORDIEU COLONY, SURFSIDE BEACH, PAWLEYS ISLAND, MYRTLE BEACH AIRPORT, LITTLE RIVER, MURRELLS INLET, LITTLE RIVER ENTRANCE, SOCASTEE, RED HILL, SPRINGMAID PIER, GARDEN CITY, NORTH MYRTLE BEACH AIRPORT, CHERRY GROVE INLET, HORRY, LORIS AND JOHNSONVILLE. PEOPLE ATTENDING CONWAY MEDICAL CENTER OUTDOOR TENT FACILITIES, GEORGETOWN MEMORIAL OUTDOOR TENT FACILITIES, AND GRAND STRAND HEALTH OUTDOOR TENT FACILITIES SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA...AND NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH