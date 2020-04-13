Marion County ACT Sports Medicine program donates to hospital staff fighting coronavirus

MULLINS — Marion County Academy for Careers and Technology’s Sports Medicine program are doing their part to help nurses on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instructor Jessica Lowe and students responded to the need for PPE supplies, donating masks, isolation gowns, gloves along with hair and shoe covers to McLeod Health.
Lowe has worked with hundreds of high school students for nearly 10 years and serves as athletic trainer. Her concern for the health and welfare of others during a time medical staffs are treating increased cases of the coronavirus is a reason for the response. She personally donated the supplies to McLeod Loris Seacoast.
“I chose McLeod because we actually have a student partnership with them and my second year students are all able to shadow and do rotations with McLeod employees including our local certified athletic trainers,” Lowe said. “All the supplies were supplies bought so the kids could practice this year but we also had a surplus.”
Although the students are currently practicing social distancing at home and the high school sports season is in jeopardy, the program and Lowe found a common cause.
“It’s important that our frontline workers can protect themselves,” she said.
