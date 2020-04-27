MARION — Marion Mayor Ashley Brady along with City Council members met with local clergy last week. The group was joined by local law enforcement to address recent incidents in the area.
“It was to discuss the recent crime activity that has been taking place in town,” Brady said. “We’re trying to enlist the help of the clergy and give us some ideas on what we can do.”
Brady said officials want to see what can be done in the community to address recent violence.
“We’re just trying to start a conversation and get them involved with City Council,” he said. “This is just a planning phase.”
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace was in attendance along with Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.
Marion imposed a daily city-wide curfew and Flowers recently issued a public service announcement encouraging social distancing.
“We have responded to several calls in reference to house parties, numerous people at the parks playing football or basketball, and groups just congregating in public areas,” he said. “We do not enjoy explaining to others that they cannot hang out and enjoy themselves but are having to disperse crowds in hopes of preventing and contracting COVID -19. Everyone we have talked with in regards to these situations has been very understanding, although some were not happy, in regards to these stipulations at this time. We fully understand your frustration as it is affecting us, too, and hope that this is a short-term solution to the prevention of COVID-19 and we can resume some type of normalcy in the near future.”
Brady said he felt the meeting was productive.
“We had a good turnout with a lot of input from the audience,” he said. “I think we had a very good first meeting. We’re going to continue it and we got some good ideas.”
Brady said local law enforcement has been helpful for the city providing additional assistance.
“We’re just trying to keep the peace,” Brady said.
